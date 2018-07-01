DeJong (hand) went 1-for-2 in a rain-shortened game between Triple-A Memphis and Iowa on Saturday.

The contest was suspended after four innings and will resume tomorrow before the regularly scheduled Sunday game, but DeJong at least was able to get two at-bats in. He's now 2-for-5 over his first two games with the Redbirds and may not need too many more appearances before being deemed ready for activation.

