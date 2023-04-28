DeJong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 6-0 victory versus San Francisco on Thursday.

DeJong smacked a two-run shot in the eighth inning and scored St. Louis' final run of the game in the ninth. The veteran infielder has recorded multiple hits in three of his five games this season and is slashing .471/.471/.941 through 21 plate appearances. He missed the beginning of the campaign with a back injury but has started four of the Cardinals' five games since his return.