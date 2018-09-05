DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Although he was overshadowed by the heroics of teammates Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna, DeJong made significant contributions to Tuesday's slugfest as well. The shortstop has been dialed in at the plate of late, racking up nine RBI with the aid of a pair of homers over the last six games.