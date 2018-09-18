DeJong went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in a win over the Braves on Monday.

DeJong was one of four Cardinals to leave the yard in Monday's offensive explosion. The shortstop has hit 10 of his 18 homers on the season after the All-Star-break, but his .285 on-base percentage in the second half represents a 56-point drop from the figure he generated before the Midsummer Classic.