DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

DeJong went down on strikes in his other three at-bats, but he extended a modest hitting streak to three games by launching a 418-foot shot to left in the fourth inning off Tanner Roark to open the scoring for either club. DeJong is now 6-for-12 with a double, Sunday's round tripper and two RBI over his first three games of August.