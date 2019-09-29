DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

DeJong got to the 30-homer threshold with his 416-foot solo shot in the eighth, his third round tripper over the last six contests. The power-hitting shortstop is scuffling outside of the big blasts in September, however, as he's hitting just .179 (17-for-95) since the calendar flipped from August.