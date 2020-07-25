DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's victory over Pittsburgh.
DeJong belted a two-run shot to left field off Richard Rodriguez in the eighth inning for what proved to be important insurance runs in the Cardinals' 5-4 victory. The 26-year-old hit a career-high 30 homers last season and has averaged a healthy 24.6 long balls per season over the first three years of his career.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stars in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Takes BP against teammates•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Working out in St. Louis area•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Proves worthy of cleanup spot•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Tweaks producing spring success•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Swinging hot bat early•