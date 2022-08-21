DeJong went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks.
The Cardinals responded to Arizona's three-run rally in the eighth inning with an eight-run ninth, with DeJong accounting for half of that burst. His grand slam snapped an 0-for-20 skid at the plate, and it helped him avoid a sixth straight hitless game. The shortstop had hit well since his call-up from Triple-A Memphis, but the recent skid has dropped him back to a .176/.256/.359 slash line for the year. He's added six homers, 24 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases in 43 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Day off Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Posts four hits in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Two-run homer in blowout loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Two extra-base hits Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Regains hold of regular role•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again Sunday•