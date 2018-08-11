Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 11th homer in win
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Royals on Friday.
DeJong's bat is starting to pick up a little steam, with Friday serving as the eighth straight game in which he's reached safely. The shortstop could also be rediscovering his power stroke after an extended drought, as he's left the yard in two of his last three games. Factoring in Friday's production, he's racked up five RBI over his last three contests, and his overall August total of six leaves him just one short of the amount he compiled during all of July.
