Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 14th homer
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and three RBI to help the Cardinals to a 7-4 victory over the Reds on Thursday.
The 25-year-old hadn't gone yard since June 16, but he ended the lengthy drought with this fifth-inning two-run shot off Tanner Roark. He got off to a blistering start to the season and cranked five long balls in June, but DeJong has cooled off considerably since then, slashing .251/.333/.432 overall through 354 at-bats, so hopefully this is a sign he's ready to get his power stroke back on track.
More News
