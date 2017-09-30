Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 25th homer in loss
DeJong went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
The home run was DeJong's team-leading 25th of the season. A fourth-round pick in 2015, he broke into the majors in late May to little fanfare and ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the baseball season. DeJong's strikeout and walk rates are suspect, however; he'll be a tough player to rank and project in 2018.
