Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks go-ahead homer
DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
He touched up Kenley Jansen in the ninth to break a 1-1 tie. DeJong has just 14 home runs on the season and his slugging percentage is down nearly 100 points from a year ago, but five of his homers have come in his last 15 games, which may be a sign that he's finally regained full strength in his previously injured left hand.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Knocks in three in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Delivers walkoff blast•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches two-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 11th homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Drives in a pair during win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches two-run blast in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...