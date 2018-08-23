DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

He touched up Kenley Jansen in the ninth to break a 1-1 tie. DeJong has just 14 home runs on the season and his slugging percentage is down nearly 100 points from a year ago, but five of his homers have come in his last 15 games, which may be a sign that he's finally regained full strength in his previously injured left hand.

