DeJong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Mets in a tie game suspended by rain in the ninth inning Thursday.

DeJong squared up on a sixth-inning Jacob deGrom offering, sending it 411 feet into the center field bleachers for his third round tripper of June. The shortstop has already matched his homer total for all of May and has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games.