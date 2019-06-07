DeJong with 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Reds.

DeJong broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning with a two-run homer to left field. The 25-year-old shortstop has put together a solid .275/.372/.482 slash line with nine home runs and 28 RBI on the season over 60 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories