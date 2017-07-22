Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smashes 11th home run Saturday
DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cubs.
DeJong launched his 11th bomb of the season off Jon Lester to break up a scoreless tie in the eighth inning of a losing effort. In less than two months in the majors, the rookie's shown exceptional power, as evidenced by a .558 slugging percentage while also offering a reasonable .279 batting average.
