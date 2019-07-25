Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smashes three homers
DeJong went 4-for-4 with three home runs, a double, five RBI and four runs in a 14-8 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The third homer he hit came against a position player, but DeJong was just mashing everything that was in the strike zone Wednesday. This was his second four-hit game of the season, but the first time he went 4-for-4 and the first three-homer game of his career. DeJong is hitting .258 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, 68 runs and six steals in 376 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start