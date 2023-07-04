DeJong went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

DeJong had gone just 6-for-29 (.207) over his previous 10 games, though he homered twice and drove in five runs in that span. His steal Monday was his first since May 23 and his fourth of the season. The shortstop is slashing .237/.309/.460 with 12 home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight doubles through 58 contests. He continues to play regularly, though he'll get the occasional day off when Tommy Edman gets a turn at shortstop.