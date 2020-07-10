DeJong drove in all four runs for his team in Thursday night's intrasquad game at Busch Stadium, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The slugger, who's projected to typically hit out of the cleanup spot this coming season, drove in a pair of runs with a first-inning single and then added a two-run home run in the fourth and final frame of the game. DeJong has received praise from manager Mike Shildt for his consistent approach in every simulated game the Cardinals have played thus far, and Thursday's production was also encouraging when considering the shortstop hit an anemic .193 with runners in scoring position in 2019.