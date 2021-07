DeJong is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Wednesday at San Francisco, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old wasn't included in the Cardinals' initial starting nine for Wednesday's series finale, but he'll join the lineup with Tyler O'Neill (illness) sitting out. DeJong is hitting .164/.274/.301 with three homers, seven RBI and six runs in 24 games since returning from the injured list in mid-June.