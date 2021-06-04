DeJong (ribs) will start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville Saturday and hopes to rejoin the Cardinals at some point during their series with the Cubs next week, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

DeJong was placed on the 10-day injured list May 14 after suffering a non-displaced rib fracture. The Cardinals were hoping to have the shortstop back by the end of May, but he ultimately has been sidelined up to this point. He'll now head to Memphis to rehab, with next weekend's series against Chicago as his target for a return.