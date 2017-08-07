DeJong went 3-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.

The rookie opened August by going 0-for-9 over his first two games, but he's put that mini-slump firmly in the rearview mirror. DeJong punished Reds pitching over the three-game series, going 6-for-14 with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Factoring in multi-hit effort -- his second in the last three contests -- DeJong's season line is up to a solid .284/.308/.550, although his 31.3 percent strikeout rate has plenty of room for improvement.