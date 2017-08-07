DeJong went 3-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds.

The rookie opened August by going 0-for-9 over his first two games, but he's put that mini-slump firmly in the rearview mirror. DeJong punished Reds pitching over the three-game series, going 6-for-14 with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Factoring in multi-hit effort -- his second in the last three contests -- DeJong's season line is up to a solid .284/.308/.550, although his 31.3 percent strikeout rate has plenty of room for improvement.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast