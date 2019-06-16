DeJong went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.

After a forgettable May at the plate, DeJong has seen the hits start to fall again in June. The shortstop has now reached safely in 10 of his last 11 games, and he now has multi-hit efforts in two of his last three. The strong stretch has DeJong's season line back up to a solid .277/.364/.496.