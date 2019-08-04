Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stays hot in loss
DeJong went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday.
If the first two games of August are any indication, DeJong may be in for a blistering month at the plate. With his second straight multi-hit outing Saturday, the formerly slumping shortstop is 5-for-8 with a double, an RBI and two runs in the two games he's played since the calendar flipped. The quick surge has already given an eight-point boost to his batting average, which had sunk to .247 as a result of a month of July when he hit just .205.
