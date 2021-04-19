DeJong, who went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday, has a five-game hitting streak but just a .163/.293/.347 slash across 58 plate appearances.

DeJong's trio of home runs have prevented the early portion of his season from being a complete fantasy wasteland, but he's done little else to redeem himself to those who invested some draft capital in him. Even the struggling shortstop's current five-game hit streak is comprised entirely of one-hit outings and four singles outside of a solo homer. As was often the case last season, lack of consistent contact has been a pervasive problem for DeJong -- he's currently sporting a career-worst 34.5 percent strikeout rate.