DeJong (hand) went 0-for-4 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly in Triple-A Memphis' win over Iowa on Monday. He struck out twice.

DeJong was making the first of back-to-back starts for the Redbirds on Monday, after which he's likely to be activated. While his day at the plate wasn't successful, the important thing is that he was able to play all nine innings in the field and continues to progress without setbacks. DeJong's status is likely to be updated after Tuesday night's game.