DeJong (back) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday in a rehab game with Triple-A Memphis.
It was his first game at Memphis following a three-game run with Single-A Palm Beach. DeJong is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts through four total games on the farm as he aims to get right following a spring back injury. There's no exact timetable for his return to the Cardinals, and he'll probably fill a backup or utility role once he is deemed fit for MLB competition.
