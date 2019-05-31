Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Subject of lineup switch
DeJong, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a win over the Phillies on Thursday, was deployed out of the two hole in the lineup for the first time this season, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
DeJong, who's mired in a 1-for-26 slump over the last eight games, ceded his usual No. 3 role to Paul Goldschmidt. Manager Mike Shildt stated his primary goal with the move was to afford Goldschmidt a bump in RBI opportunities, implying that the arrangement might stick for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, DeJong's average has already dropped 36 points to .284 during his aforementioned funk, and it remains to be seen if a different spot in the order might help break him out of the doldrums.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...