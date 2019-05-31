DeJong, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a win over the Phillies on Thursday, was deployed out of the two hole in the lineup for the first time this season, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

DeJong, who's mired in a 1-for-26 slump over the last eight games, ceded his usual No. 3 role to Paul Goldschmidt. Manager Mike Shildt stated his primary goal with the move was to afford Goldschmidt a bump in RBI opportunities, implying that the arrangement might stick for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, DeJong's average has already dropped 36 points to .284 during his aforementioned funk, and it remains to be seen if a different spot in the order might help break him out of the doldrums.