Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Successful day at plate Wednesday
DeJong went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.
DeJong slogged through an 0-for-14 start to May, but he's significantly picked it up at the plate since then. The 24-year-old is 10-for-30 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the subsequent eight games, a stretch that includes a quartet of multi-hit efforts.
