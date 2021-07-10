DeJong went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Cubs.
The ninth-inning, pinch-hit blast to right field may have been inconsequential in the scheme of the game, but perhaps it will prove to be a confidence booster for the struggling DeJong, who recorded just his sixth extra-base hit since returning from the injured list June 11. The 27-year-old's .285 rookie campaign in 2017 may have been an outlier, but he's currently hitting a dismal .175 in 2021, which would be a career worst by a considerable margin.