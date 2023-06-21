DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

DeJong took Hunter Harvey deep to center in the ninth to extend the Cardinals' lead to 9-2. He now has two homers in his last three games and has tallied at least a base knock in six straight contests. DeJong continues to receive the lion's share of starts at shortstop despite unimpressive results overall at the plate, as he's now slashing .235/.465/.770 with 11 homers, 23 RBI, 28 runs and a 14:55 BB:K over 187 plate appearances.