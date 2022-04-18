DeJong went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

DeJong's stolen base came after he got aboard on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning. It was the shortstop's first steal of the season. He's seen a starting role while hitting in the bottom third of the lineup, but he's only posted a .167/.286/.375 slash line with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and a run scored through eight games. He'll need to do more with the bat to hold off Edmundo Sosa for playing time, especially with Tommy Edman hitting well and blocking Sosa's path to starts at second base.