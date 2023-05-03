DeJong is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.
DeJong has been a fairly regular presence at shortstop for the Cardinals since his April 23 return from the injured list, but he'll take a seat Tuesday versus the Angels and Shohei Ohtani. Tommy Edman is playing short and batting ninth. Brendan Donovan is at second base and hitting eighth.
