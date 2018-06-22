DeJong (hand) was able to participate in live batting practice Friday prior to the Cardinals' game in Milwaukee, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

This marked the first time DeJong took part in an on-field batting practice session since landing on the disabled list. Moving forward, he's going to have a check-up with a doctor next week and if everything looks to be in order, he will begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future.