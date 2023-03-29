DeJong (back) took some swings and fielded light grounders off a pitching machine in Florida on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
DeJong is slowly ramping things back up after he had a setback with his back last week. He'll begin the season on the injured list and seems likely a good bet to be sidelined for a handful of weeks.
