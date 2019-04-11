Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Tearing up Dodgers pitching
DeJong, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and three runs in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday, is 7-for-9 with three extra-base hits (two doubles and Wednesday's triple) in the first three games of the series versus Los Angeles.
DeJong has three of his four multi-hit efforts on the season versus the Dodgers, boosting his average 111 points to .333 during that span as well. The one blemish on the 25-year-old's offensive ledger thus far is a 26.4 percent strikeout rate through 53 plate appearances, but even that number is on its way down. After whiffing 10 times over his first five games of the season, DeJong only has four strikeouts over the subsequent six contests.
