DeJong went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Rockies on Thursday.

The struggling shortstop enjoyed some rare success at the plate, churning out his first multi-hit effort since May 8, which also came against the Rockies. While a near-one-month stay on the injured list largely accounts for that long gap, DeJong is going through what is easily the most difficult season of his career at the plate -- even factoring in Thursday's production, his season slash line sits at an abysmal .176/.275/.357 across 207 plate appearances.