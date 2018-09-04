DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in an extra-inning loss to the Nationals on Monday.

DeJong got the Cardinals out to a surprising 2-0 lead in the first off Max Scherzer with a timely single that plated Yairo Munoz and Matt Adams. The shortstop has hit safely in three of his last four games, and he's impressively driven in seven runs on just four hits over that span. DeJong continues to struggle with consistent contact, however, as he's now struck out at least once in 13 straight games.