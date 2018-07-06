Cardinals' Paul DeJong: To wear protection on hand
As expected, DeJong (hand) joined the Cardinals in San Francisco on Thursday and remains a candidate for activation Friday. He'll wear a protective guard over his batting glove upon resuming play, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny stated that the team will also want to see how DeJong responds to a rest day before playing on back-to-back days, which hints at him possibly only suiting up in two of the subsequent three games if he's indeed activated Friday. The shortstop has been on the disabled list since May 17 and only logged a total of 13 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis during his rehab stint, so it wouldn't be surprising if timing is somewhat of an issue initially. Moreover, the protective guard he'll don could have an effect on his swing, although that remains to be seen.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: No activation before Friday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: On track for activation Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Struggles at plate in Monday's rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not joining team for D-backs series•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Singles in rain-shortened second rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Doubles in first rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart