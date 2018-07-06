As expected, DeJong (hand) joined the Cardinals in San Francisco on Thursday and remains a candidate for activation Friday. He'll wear a protective guard over his batting glove upon resuming play, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Matheny stated that the team will also want to see how DeJong responds to a rest day before playing on back-to-back days, which hints at him possibly only suiting up in two of the subsequent three games if he's indeed activated Friday. The shortstop has been on the disabled list since May 17 and only logged a total of 13 at-bats with Triple-A Memphis during his rehab stint, so it wouldn't be surprising if timing is somewhat of an issue initially. Moreover, the protective guard he'll don could have an effect on his swing, although that remains to be seen.