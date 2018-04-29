DeJong went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.

It was an underwhelming performance for the Cardinals offense as a whole, but DeJong came through with the team's only multi-hit effort. The 24-year-old shortstop has racked up a pair of hits in five of his last seven games, a span that includes four doubles and two home runs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories