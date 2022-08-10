DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 16-5 loss to the Rockies.

DeJong has accumulated four of his five homers this season in nine games since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, his fifth-inning blast was too late to make a real impact in a brutal blowout loss. The shortstop is still slashing a meager .162/.262/.362 while adding 19 RBI, 12 runs scored and three stolen bases through 122 plate appearances, but his recent show of power is encouraging.