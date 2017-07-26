Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Uncorks first-inning homer
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Rockies on Tuesday.
His first-inning bomb against Colorado starter Jon Gray got the Cardinals started off on the right foot, although they didn't score again until the ninth. DeJong has been mashing unrelentingly since being promoted to the majors, as his average is now up to .292 alongside 13 homers in 48 games -- nearly duplicating his .299 average and 13 homers in 48 Triple-A contests this year. However, DeJong's atrocious 4:58 BB:K and rather high .361 BABIP are notable warning signs; as much thump as he's got in his bat, striking out more than 30 percent of the time will come back to haunt him. Fantasy owners should temper their expectations in terms of batting average, but he's still providing an excellent stat package, especially for a guy who's eligible at multiple positions in many formats.
