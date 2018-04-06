Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Whiffs in all four at-bats
DeJong went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.
It appears he's human after all, as Thursday's clunker snapped DeJong's six-game hitting streak and marked his third multi-strikeout game of the young season. Contact rate thus remains one of the few kinks in DeJong's armor, as he also generated an unsightly 28.0 percent strikeout rate in his rookie 2017 campaign, his third straight professional stop with a figure well above 20.0 percent. Despite the blanking, DeJong is still hitting an impressive .385 over his first 28 plate appearances, a testament to how torrid his start had been prior to Thursday.
