Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Reds.

Goldschmidt has homered three times over his last two games, though it's still too early to say he's completely out of the woods for his slow start to the campaign. He's shown some encouraging signs, hitting safely in all but one of his last 14 games while going 18-for-61 (.295) in that span. The first baseman is up to seven homers, 22 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases with a .222/.297/.359 slash line over 50 contests this season. Despite his recent success, he's striking out at a 31.5 percent clip and has struck out 32 times over 21 games in May.