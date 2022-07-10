Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Phillies.

Baserunners came at a premium Saturday, with Goldschmidt representing the Cardinals' last player to get aboard. He reached on an error and stole second in the ninth inning, but he was left stranded in the narrow defeat. The first baseman has hit safely in 27 of the last 36 games since the start of June, batting .323 in that stretch. Shockingly, that's actually worse than his season mark of .340, and he's added a 1.032 OPS with 19 home runs, 65 RBI, 61 runs scored, five steals and 28 doubles through 83 contests overall. The 34-year-old will likely continue to be one of baseball's most consistent hitters, and he'll be recognized for his efforts in just over a week at the All-Star Game as the National League's starting first baseman.