Goldschmidt (back) is starting at first base and hitting second Saturday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
As expected, Goldschmidt is ready to return to the lineup after missing the last couple games. He is hitting .308 with two doubles, seven strikeouts and two walks through six games.
