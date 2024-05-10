Goldschmidt is starting at first base and batting third in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Goldschmidt was absent from the starting lineup in the team's 7-1 loss to Milwaukee on Thursday. The veteran first baseman has not registered a hit over his last six appearances, and he is slashing .195/.287/.263 with a 31.3 percent strikeout rate this season. Goldschmidt will look to get back on track against Brewers southpaw Robert Gasser.