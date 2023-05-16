Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and one run in Monday's 18-1 win over the Brewers.

Goldschmidt has posted four hits across the past two games and has turned in three multi-hit efforts in his last four contests, bringing his season-long batting average up from .306 to .319. Though the Cardinals are still sitting eight games under .500 for the season, the team's struggles don't fall on the shoulders of the reigning National League MVP. His .949 OPS is only 33 behind his mark from 2022, and he's already two stolen bases away from matching last season's total of seven.