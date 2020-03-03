Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Bat starting to heat up

Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run off Justin Verlander in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Tuesday, has launched both of his spring round trippers over the last three games.

Goldschmidt was hampered by some elbow soreness early in spring that limited him to designated hitter duties over the first three Grapefruit League contests. However, the veteran has been able to resume playing first base over the last three games, a stretch during which he's started to heat up at the plate. Goldschmidt heads into 2020 looking to improve on his career-low .233 average last season, a campaign that also saw him whiff a career-high 149 times.