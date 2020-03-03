Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Bat starting to heat up
Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run off Justin Verlander in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Tuesday, has launched both of his spring round trippers over the last three games.
Goldschmidt was hampered by some elbow soreness early in spring that limited him to designated hitter duties over the first three Grapefruit League contests. However, the veteran has been able to resume playing first base over the last three games, a stretch during which he's started to heat up at the plate. Goldschmidt heads into 2020 looking to improve on his career-low .233 average last season, a campaign that also saw him whiff a career-high 149 times.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Cleared to play field•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Making progress with elbow•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Dealing with elbow soreness•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Comes up big in season finale•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Gets breather•
-
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Slugs solo homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...