Goldschmidt is starting at first base and batting fifth Sunday against the Brewers.

The 36-year-old has a .173/.279/.213 slash line through 20 games this season and will drop below the cleanup spot for the first time since 2013, per Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com. Goldschmidt's track record provides plenty of reason to believe it's only matter of before he turns things around, but the move down the order is notable given his usual stability in the lineup.