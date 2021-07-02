Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Goldschmidt singled in the first and blasted a solo shot to left in the third to knot the game at two, a score that would hold until the ninth. The veteran first baseman has heated up following a brisk April to slash .256/.321/.426 with a team-leading 42 runs and 43 RBI in 80 games.

